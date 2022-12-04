Prince Harry dresses up as Spider-Man for his special Christmas message

Prince Harry has a very special Christmas message for all the children whose parents have died in the British Armed Forces. The Duke of Sussex delivered the message by becoming kids' favourite superhero, Spiderman.



In his heartwarming message, the Duke of Sussex, who also lost his mother Diana when he was very young, said, "Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly, and that’s OK, but at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents," via Page Six.

Also read: 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' trailer gives a glimpse of monoliths trying to cause tears between worlds



"But I’m here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, so don’t feel guilty. You're allowed to have the best time ever, especially with this Scotty’s Little Soldiers community," he added.



Concluding his message, the British royal said, "So, go out there, have the best time, and Merry Christmas," as he lifted off his mask and showed his face.



The video was played at Scotty’s Little Soldiers‘ annual Christmas party. Scotty's is a charity for children and young people who have lost their parents who were serving in the British army.