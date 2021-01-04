Playboi Carti scores No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart by dethroning Taylor Swift's 'Evermore'

Playboi Carti earned his first-ever No.1 album on the Billboard 200 by dethroning Taylor Swift‘s latest album 'Evermore'.



The 24-year-old rapper’s latest album 'Whole Lotta Red' debut at No. 1 atop the Billboard 200 chart as of Sunday (January 3).



The rapper’s album was released on Christmas Day and earned 100,000 equivalent album units in the United States, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

The album is Playboi Carti’s second studio effort, following 2018’s 'Die Lit', which debuted and peaked at No.3 on the album charts.

Highly anticipated, work on the album commenced in late 2018 and concluded in November 2020. The album consists of 24 tracks and features guest appearances from Future, Kanye West, and Kid Cudi, while production was handled by Carti's frequent collaborator and producer Pi'erre Bourne, along with Matthew Williams and Wheezy, among others.



Carti dethroned Taylor Swift, whose second surprise album of 2020, 'Evermore', dropped to #2 on the album charts after two straight weeks topping the charts.