Penn Badgley feels his 'You' serial-killer character Joe Goldberg needs 'love' and a 'hug'

Everyone has their own thoughts about Penn Badgley's cruel character Joe Goldberg; some love him, while others hate him. Recently, Penn opened up about his 'You' character and shared what he will do if he'll meet the stalker Joe in real life.



Sharing his feelings on the Stitcher podcast, Podcrushed, Penn said that he thinks that Joe just needs love and a hug, and if he meets him in the real life, he will exactly do the same.



"So, let's say he was a person I was obsessed with and, somehow, I could meet him in a controlled circumstance, and he was interested in listening to me," Badgley says.

Steven Spielberg not fond of OTTs: They have thrown my filmmaker friends 'under the bus'



"And, by the way, it would be in my tone. the question is simple, but it would be in my tone."



Keeping all the murders and stalking he had done in the last three seasons aside, Badgley added that he just "needs love and a hug."



"At this point, I think I've been clear about how much I detest all of his deeds, so, in that context, I would try to love him," he says. "Because, the truth is, he's never gotten that." So I would ask Joe... "Honestly, I feel like I would look at him for a long time."



Further explaining, he added, "Because of my relationship with him, I would try to love him. I’m not saying he deserves that. I’m not saying anyone else should do that. I'm saying I would try to love him.''



Badgley continues: "He needs that. He needs love. It's like, I would hug him... I would hold him."

Snoop Dogg biopic in development at Universal, 'Black Panther' writer to script

The fourth season of 'You' is going to get more gruesome and dark. During the TUDUM event, a new star cast and the release date was revealed. Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, Ed Speleers, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Stephen Hagan, Ben Wiggins, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, Dario Coates, Sean Pertwee, Brad Alexander, Alison Pargeter, and Adam James will be starring in the series.



The first part of the series will debut on February 10, and Part 2 will be available on March 10.

