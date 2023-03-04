Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore dead at 61 after brain aneurysm

Last month, Sizemore collapsed in his LA home after having a stroke. He was taken to the hospital immediately, where doctors determined that he had suffered a brain aneurysm. Since the hospitalisation, he has been in a coma in critical condition. The news of the actor's death came a few days after his manager gave a health update revealing that doctors have recommended the actor's family's 'end-of-life decision'.

Will the Shazam franchise survive? Zachary Levi reflects on the fate of his DC Character



“Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end-of-life decision,” Lago said previously in a statement, as per the Post.



He added further that Sizemore’s family was “deciding end-of-life matters.”



Tom's brother Paul Sizemore and his twin boys Jayden and Jagger were by his side. In the statement, Paul said, as per People, "deeply saddened by the loss of my big brother Tom."



"He was larger than life. He has influenced my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, loving, giving and could keep you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability. I am devasted he is gone and will miss him always."



In his decades-long career, he has appeared in many popular films including Natural Born Killers, Heat, Saving Private Ryan, Pearl Harbor.



Born in Detroit on November 26, 1962, Sizemore started his acting in the ’80s and got his first chance in Oliver Stone’s critically acclaimed film Born on the Fourth of July.