Paul Rudd says training for the new 'Ant-Man' movie was 'much harder' than previous once

Paul Rudd is all set to return as the shape-shifting superhero. 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' would be Rudd's fifth appearance as a superhero, and before the release of the film, Paul is talking about the film as he revealed that this time the training and getting to the shape was a lot more difficult from the previous once.



Rudd, who will grace the March 2023 cover of Men's Health, told how the training for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' was "so much harder."



"I worked really hard to get back into shape for Quantumania, and I realized, 'Oh my God, this is so much harder than it was [for the last Ant-Man project]," he said.



"I had fallen off more than I had in the past. All of a sudden, my clothes fit tight. And I thought, God, this sucks. I can't even wear these pants," Rudd explained.



"So I'd say to myself, Well, I might as well just eat some of these cookies. I was irritable and self-conscious. I just wasn't in a good mood. I really beat myself up," he added.



The actor who was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2021 talked about his dedication towards his work, as he explained, "I can be a hyper-focused person if I have a goal. If I'm doing one of these movies and I know that in four months I have to do a shirtless scene, I'm pretty dialled in.''



"I also try to find the happy medium. I could work out hard and eat perfectly, and I'd still look worse than most of the other Avengers," Rudd quipped further.



Meanwhile, 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Leap' will kick off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and introduce the next big Thanos-like villain, Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.



The film, which stars Evangeline Lilly, David Dastmalchian, and Randall Park, releases on February 17, 2023.