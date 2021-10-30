Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor to star in gay romance movie ‘History of Sound’

'The Crown' star Josh O’Connor and BAFTA winner Paul Mescal will star in gay romance movie 'The History of Sound,'



It is based on the eponymous Pushcart Prize-winning story by author Ben Shattuc. The World War I love story sees Mescal in the role of Lionel and O'Connor as David.

The story follows two young men, Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor), who, during the WW1 period, set out to record the lives, voices and music of their countrymen, as per the Variety.



An official description of the movie reads: “In this snatched, short-lived moment in their young lives, and while discovering the epic sweep of the U.S., both men are deeply changed.”



"Paul and Josh are two of the most promising actors of their generation who will share with us deeply soulful performances. This is an unexpected love story that needs to be told - it is a journey through the life of America, across the 20th century and the traditions of American folk music, all seen through the bond between two men immersed in the history of sound,'' he added.

Filming is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2022.



Oliver Hermanus is aboard to direct the movie. ''I instantly fell in love with Ben Shattuck’s flawlessly beautiful short story and knew I had to be involved in its journey to the screen,'' Hermanus said in a statement.