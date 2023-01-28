Pathaan box office collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan film continues its dream run, crosses Rs 150 crore

After it shattered several box office records in just two days of its theatrical journey, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer action thriller Pathaan continued to maintain momentum on the third day as well. Ever since the film's ticket went on sale, there were reports of huge sales, and that in turn promised a huge box office opening for SRK's return to the movies after a hiatus of four years. And the makers are fully capitalising on the five-day extended Republic Day weekend to give a strong start. The film is expected to have long legs too. As per Box Office India, the film grossed around Rs 35 to 36 crore on Friday. Its three-day haul is expected to hover around Rs 158 to 156 crore.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala. The story has been written by Anand, who has earlier helmed similar masala blockbusters like War and Bang Bang. Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana also star.

WION's film critic Shomini Sen gave the film a positive review. She wrote, "Does 'Pathaan' work despite the flaws? Yes, because of Shah Rukh Khan and the image he has so carefully cultivated over all these years. His character is an orphan who has been raised in an orphanage who never had a religion to follow. He was named Pathaan by a family in Afghanistan which saved him during a covert operation. 'Pathaan' the film does diss any religion but only the bad guys and makes SRK the superhero who places his country above all religious fanatism. Pretty much similar to how Khan has projected himself all these years."

Apart from the original Hindi version, the film was also released in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.

