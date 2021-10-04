Pandora papers: Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff named as beneficiary of New Zealand trust with secret wealth

Bollywood star Jackie Shroff's name also features in Pandora papers that were leaked on Sunday by several publications. Shroff has reportedly been named as the 'prime beneficiary' of a trust that was set up by his wife Ayesha Shroff's mother - Claudia Dutt in New Zealand.



Pandora papers have hit headlines everywhere in the world and have sent shockwaves through the global elite as their investments worth millions, most of them suspicious and made with tax avoidance in mind, have been leaked.

Several top public personalities from across the world have been named in the list which gives details of their secret wealth reserves.



According to a report in the Indian Express, Ayesha's mother formed the Media Trust, registered with London Fiduciary Trust Company Limited in New Zealand on November 29, 2005. Eight years later the trust was terminated.

According to the memorandum, Jackie and Ayesha's two children - Jai Shroff (Tiger Shroff) and Krishna Shroff were the other beneficiaries.

The veteran actor reportedly made "substantial contributions to the Trust" and wished to be "considered the primary beneficiary during his lifetime and his needs should be paramount."



The records, however, do not mention the amount Shroff contributed. They do show that it held a bank account at a private Swiss bank. The account was reportedly closed in 2013.

Shroff wife Ayesha denied having any knowledge of when she was questioned. She also mentioned that her mother, who passed away a decade ago, was a Belgian citizen and not a resident of India.



Names of stars like Shakira, Sachin Tendulkar, Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Vladimir Putin and many others feature in the list.



In 2019, an unknown source began submitting massive amounts of documents to the Washington-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.



The files showed a global cast of fugitives, criminals, celebrities, football players, and others, as well as secret assets, clandestine agreements, and hidden riches of the super-rich, including judges, tax authorities, intelligence chiefs, and mayors.

