Pak musician accuses 'Sadak 2' of plagiarism, film composer says it is his original composition

A day after Pakistani music producer Shezan Saleem, aka JO-G claimed that a song from 'Sadak 2' was plagiarised from his 2011 song, the film's composer Suniljeet has refuted the allegation and stated that the particular song is his original composition.



Soon after the trailer of 'Sadak 2' was launched on Wednesday, music producer Shezan Saleem, aka JO-G, claimed that the song 'Ishq Kamaal', which plays in the trailer, has been lifted from his 2011 composition.

"What do we do about this. Copied from a song that I produced in Pakistan and launched in 2011. Let`s talk guys," he tweeted. He even shared the 2011 version to let his followers decide if there were similarities between the two songs.

A day later, Suniljeet hit back at the claims and said, "'Isha Kamaal' is my original composition and doesn`t share a resemblance to any other song. Everybody involved in making this song, including singer Javed Ali, has added his magic to the music."



"This is my debut as a music director and all I hope for is that people like the song when it comes out. (Collaborator) Shalu Vaish and I have worked with all our heart to live up to the expectation of `Sadak 2` music," he added.



The film has been embroiled in controversies ever since the trailer was unveiled. The trailer has garnered more than 4.4 million dislikes in less than a day of being launched on YouTube. The hashtag #boycottsadak2 has also been trending on Twitter ever since the film`s first look was announced.



The film marks the comeback of Mahesh Bhatt as a director and is a sequel of 1991 hit 'Sadak'. It stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur and Akshay Anand.

The film is slated for an OTT release on August 28.