Olivia Munn shares funny photos of son with John Mulaney

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are happy parents.



The celebrity couple, who recently announced the birth of their newborn baby, shared a pair of photos featuring their infant son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney.

In the first image, they jokingly put their newly born son in a bun steamer while cooking with the 'Saturday Night Live' writer.



“Lol, daddy’s new báhn bao recipe,” Munn captioned a pic, along with a dumpling emoji. She added a second snap, calling her little munchkin, “adora-bao.”

Looks like they were helping Munn’s mother with a traditional Vietnamese dish for New Year’s Eve. “Mom’s practicing her báhn bao for New Year’s dinner and wanted to show it off,” the star added in another story.





Marking the special day of Christmas, Olivia and John had finally shared the first photo of their baby boy.



Introducing him to the world, the couple took to their Instagram account and shared an adorable photo of their newborn son. “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays,” Munn, wrote in an Instagram post along with a pic of the baby sleeping in a cosy blanket and is wearing a blue cap.



The couple welcomed their first child in November in Los Angeles on Nov. 24. They began dating earlier this year after Mulaney's divorce from artist Anna Marie Tendler.