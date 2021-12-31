Katy Perry grabs eyeballs in a beer can bra for a Las Vegas performance, pours out drink mid-concert

Katy Perry has done it again. Known for her quirky fashion, the singer drew attention during her debut performance at Las Vegas residency on Wednesday for her outfit. Perry wore a variety of wild outfits including a dress featuring a beer can bra fit that actually even poured out a drink.



Fans cheered as the singer stepped onto the stage dressed in a silver sequined mini-dress, complete with two beer cans covering her chest.



At one point during the 90-minute show, the singer sat on a platform on the stage and leaned over a big beer mug as she used the mechanical bra to fill her glass. She was also spotted talking to a giant face mask with a said drink in her hand.



Perry, 37, then pulled drag queen Joella Perry from Corona, California from the crowd to perform a high-kicking dance routine before falling over.



Her show was, in fact, full of drama and featured a dancing toilet brush, a toothbrush, toothpaste and a plunger along with a big, red singing toilet.



The five-act show also included a set consisting of mushrooms, an oversized snail, rubber ducks and a rocking horse. The performer even joked about being in need of a drink because she's "now 37, you know."



The star's performance at Las Vegas residency was announced in May this year. She is expected to do eight shows between December 2021 and January 2022.