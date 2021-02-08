'Nomadland' named best picture by Toronto Film Critics Association

The Toronto Film Critics Association named Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland as best picture of 2020. With another critical nod, the American road movie continues its run as an early award season contender.

Zhao picked up the best director honour for Nomadland, which also earned Frances McDormand the best actress trophy for her role in the film, while Riz Ahmed earned a win for best actor for his performances in Sound of Metal.



In other categories, Daniel Kaluuya was voted best-supporting actor for his role as Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton in Warner Bros.’ 'Judas and the Black Messiah', while Maria Bakalova earned the best-supporting actress for her performance in 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm', alongside Sacha Baron Cohen.



Wolfwalkers, the final installment in Tomm Moore’s Irish folklore trilogy streamed on AppleTV+, was named by Toronto critics as the best-animated feature, and Bacurau, the neo-Western folk tale from director Kleber Mendonca Filho, was voted best foreign-language film.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, other winners include short film director Kelly Fyffe-Marshall as best emerging artist; Alexander Nanau’s Collective, a film about hospital corruption in the wake of a nightclub fire, named the best documentary of 2020; Radha Blank’s The 40-Year-Old Version, with Lena Waithe as a producer, winning for the best first feature; and best screenplay for Lee Isaac Chung’s dramedy Minari.