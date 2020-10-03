'No Time To Die' will be more psychological and emotional, says actor Lea Seydoux

'No Time To Die' star Lea Seydoux recently talked about her character Madeleine Swann and her relationship with James Bond. Daniel Craig last outing as James Bond movie is one more time delayed.



While appearing on official James Bond Podcast, she talked about her movie and how it is different from other Daniel Bond movies, the 35-year-old said: ''I would say this is even more psychological and more emotional.''



The actress said that fans will see a completely new side to the agent in the long-awaited movie, as Bond settles down with his Swann after retiring from the spy world. ''I think that it’s also because of Bond and we needed to tell Bond’s story. I mean, it was important to see Bond in love again because he had this relationship with Vespa but she betrayed him,'' she says.



''But this time I think she's the real love in a way, I think… the film is a love story. It's a story between the two of them, so it's very unusual for a Bond film to see James Bond in love, right? And I think it’s quite modern in a way.''

“In this film it’s even more psychological and more emotional and I think that it’s something that Daniel as James Bond created with this character, '' she adds. ''He created a character that is more vulnerable and who has flaws and I think that’s what we like as an audience and James Bond is indeed like a… it’s not real-world, right? But what we like is that in this world we can relate to the characters.''



The movie also stars Lashana Lynch, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, and Ben Whishaw. The film was originally supposed to open in April, but postponed worldwide due to the pandemic. However, the James Bond movie is one been delayed and will finally hit theatres next year on April 2.