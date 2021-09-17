Nicki Minaj's fans protest outside CDC headquarters following her tweets on vaccines

Nicki Minaj may have faced backlash over her tweets doubting COVID-19 vaccines, but it has prompted some of her fans to launch a protest outside the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta.



With the aim to question the authenticity of the vaccines, a group of Minaj fans gathered outside the CDC headquarters on Wednesday with one outspoken supporter insisting, "We should all question this vaccine."

As per Fox News, the demonstrators – who all wore masks and medical gloves – chanted, "Nicki Minaj told me the truth! Fauci lied to me!" according to footage taken by WGCL-TV.



Earlier this week, Minaj expressed her doubts on vaccines in a series of tweets and revealed she had not taken the jab yet. She stated she was still researching whether to get vaccinated.



She raised eyebrows and drew criticism when she revealed that her cousin's friend in Trinidad experienced impotence and swollen testicles after receiving a coronavirus vaccine.

Minaj's claim was dismissed by numerous medical professionals as well as political leaders.



The rapper also claimed that the White House had invited her to discuss her doubts about vaccines. Officials at the White House shot down Minaj's claim and stated they were open to a call with her.



A White House official said, "As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine."

Minaj had made the claim on Twitter that she`d been invited to the White House.

She wrote, "The White House has invited me & I think it`s a step in the right direction. Yes, I`m going. I`ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I`ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3"