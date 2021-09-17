Nicki Minaj says the US govt invited her discuss COVID-19 vaccines, White House denies claims

Days after Nicki Minaj voiced her scepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine, the debate rages on. The rapper had claimed that she had been invited to discuss her concerns with the US government. However, on Thursday, officials at White House refuted Minaj's claims.



Instead, they stated that Minaj was offered a phone call to discuss her concerns with a doctor, as has been an option for others who have been feeling doubtful about the jab.



On Monday, explaining her absence from Met Gala- which had a strict vaccine mandate- Minaj expressed her doubts on vaccination in a series of tweets. In one of the tweets, Minaj suggested that the vaccine could lead to impotency.



A White House official said, "As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine."



Minaj had made the claim on Twitter that she`d been invited to the White House.



She wrote, "The White House has invited me & I think it`s a step in the right direction. Yes, I`m going. I`ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I`ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3"



She subsequently asked her followers to send their questions and concerns to her so she could put them before the officials in the White House.



In response to a post from a fan, she said, "I`m doing it, babe. If you guys have questions you`d like me to ask, leave in the comments. You`ll see it in real-time with full transparency."