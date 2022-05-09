'Never Have I Ever' season 3 to premiere on this date

Netflix's most loved teen drama 'Never Have I Ever' is coming back with a new season



On Monday, the streaming giant announced the premiere date of the much-awaited season three. The new episodes will release on August 12.

Along with the release date, the makers also dropped the exciting first look photos featuring the lead cast of the show including Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), Paxton Darren (Barnet), and Richa Moorjani, Poorna Jagannathan and others.

ok i am ALSO not lady whistleboy but i do have the tea... never have i ever returns august 12!!!! pic.twitter.com/HM4VF9oTLg — Never Have I Ever (@neverhaveiever) May 8, 2022 ×

The show follows the story of a first-generation Indian - American Devi who has recently lost her father and shows her struggles in personal life, friendships and complicated love life.

The new season will start from the season 2 events, where Devi is with Paxton and finally he's her boyfriend. The show has also roped in Anirudh Pisharody in a recurring role. Pisharody will play the role of Des, an Indian American teen.



Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the fourth and final season is expected to premiere sometime in 2023.



