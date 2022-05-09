Bafta TV Awards 2022: Jodie Corner, Sean Bean win big, check the full list of winners

Bafta 2022 TV Awards Photograph:( Twitter )
Jodie Comer won her second Best Actress BAFTA award, for the Jack Thorne drama on pandemic crises 'Help'.
On Sunday, May 8, the BAFTA TV Awards 2022 were held at the London’s Royal Festival Hall. The star-studded event returned to the in-person ceremony almost after three years of a halt due to the covid-19 pandemic.
The night was hosted by comedian Richard Ayoade and saw 'Killing Eve' star Jodie Comer, rapper Big Zuu, and Sean Bean as the big winners of the night.
Comer won her second Best Actress award for the Jack Thorne drama on pandemic crises 'Help'. Meanwhile, Sean Bean took home Best
actor award for his outstanding work in Jimmy McGovern’s mini-series 'Time'.
Check the complete list of winners below:
Leading Actress
Jodie Comer, Help WINNER
Leading Actor
Sean Bean, Time WINNER
Drama Series
In My Skin WINNER
Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan WINNER
Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)
Strictly Come Dancing Rose And Giovanni’s Silent Dance To ‘Symphony’ WINNER
Entertainment Performance
Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats WINNER
Soap & Continuing Drama
Coronation Street WINNER
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats WINNER
Factual Series
Uprising – WINNER
Mini-Series
Time WINNER
Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal WINNER
Reality & Constructed Factual
Gogglebox WINNER
Supporting Actor
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession WINNER
Scripted Comedy
Motherland WINNER
Features
Big Zuu’s Big Eats WINNER
Live Event
The Earthshot Prize 2021 WINNER
Short Form Programme
Our Land WINNER
Single Drama
Together WINNER
International
The Underground Railroad WINNER
Current Affairs
Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin WINNER
Single Documentary
My Childhood, My Country WINNER
Daytime
The Chase WINNER
Sport
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix WINNER
News Coverage
ITV News At Ten: Storming Of The Capitol WINNER
Specialist Factual
The Missing Children – WINNER
Supporting Actress
Cathy Tyson, Help WINNER
Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway WINNER