Bafta TV Awards 2022: Jodie Corner, Sean Bean win big, check the full list of winners

On Sunday, May 8, the BAFTA TV Awards 2022 were held at the London’s Royal Festival Hall. The star-studded event returned to the in-person ceremony almost after three years of a halt due to the covid-19 pandemic.



The night was hosted by comedian Richard Ayoade and saw 'Killing Eve' star Jodie Comer, rapper Big Zuu, and Sean Bean as the big winners of the night.

Amber Heard or Turd? Hackers change actress's name on IMDb, internet go bonkers!



Comer won her second Best Actress award for the Jack Thorne drama on pandemic crises 'Help'. Meanwhile, Sean Bean took home Best

actor award for his outstanding work in Jimmy McGovern’s mini-series 'Time'.



Check the complete list of winners below:



Leading Actress

Jodie Comer, Help WINNER



Leading Actor

Sean Bean, Time WINNER



Drama Series

In My Skin WINNER



Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan WINNER



Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)

Strictly Come Dancing Rose And Giovanni’s Silent Dance To ‘Symphony’ WINNER



Entertainment Performance

Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats WINNER



Soap & Continuing Drama

Coronation Street WINNER



Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats WINNER



Factual Series

Uprising – WINNER



Mini-Series

Time WINNER



Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal WINNER



Reality & Constructed Factual

Gogglebox WINNER



Supporting Actor

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession WINNER



Scripted Comedy

Motherland WINNER



Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats WINNER



Live Event

The Earthshot Prize 2021 WINNER



Short Form Programme

Our Land WINNER



Single Drama

Together WINNER



International



The Underground Railroad WINNER



Current Affairs



Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin WINNER



Single Documentary

My Childhood, My Country WINNER



Daytime

The Chase WINNER



Sport

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix WINNER



News Coverage

ITV News At Ten: Storming Of The Capitol WINNER



Specialist Factual

The Missing Children – WINNER



Supporting Actress

Cathy Tyson, Help WINNER



Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway WINNER

