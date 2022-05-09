Bafta TV Awards 2022: Jodie Corner, Sean Bean win big, check the full list of winners

Edited By: Pragati Awasthi
New Delhi, India Updated: May 09, 2022, 12:43 PM(IST)

Bafta 2022 TV Awards Photograph:( Twitter )

Jodie Comer won her second Best Actress BAFTA award, for the Jack Thorne drama on pandemic crises 'Help'.

On Sunday, May 8, the BAFTA TV Awards 2022 were held at the London’s Royal Festival Hall. The star-studded event returned to the in-person ceremony almost after three years of a halt due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The night was hosted by comedian Richard Ayoade and saw 'Killing Eve' star Jodie Comer, rapper Big Zuu, and Sean Bean as the big winners of the night.

Comer won her second Best Actress award for the Jack Thorne drama on pandemic crises 'Help'. Meanwhile, Sean Bean took home Best
actor award for his outstanding work in Jimmy McGovern’s mini-series 'Time'. 

Check the complete list of winners below: 

Leading Actress
Jodie Comer, Help WINNER

Leading Actor
Sean Bean, Time WINNER

Drama Series
In My Skin WINNER

Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan WINNER

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)
Strictly Come Dancing Rose And Giovanni’s Silent Dance To ‘Symphony’ WINNER

Entertainment Performance
Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats WINNER

Soap & Continuing Drama
Coronation Street WINNER

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats WINNER

Factual Series
Uprising – WINNER

Mini-Series
Time WINNER

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal WINNER

Reality & Constructed Factual
Gogglebox WINNER

Supporting Actor
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession WINNER

Scripted Comedy
Motherland WINNER

Features
Big Zuu’s Big Eats WINNER

Live Event
The Earthshot Prize 2021 WINNER

Short Form Programme
Our Land WINNER

Single Drama
Together WINNER

International

The Underground Railroad WINNER

Current Affairs

Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin WINNER

Single Documentary
My Childhood, My Country WINNER

Daytime
The Chase WINNER

Sport
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix WINNER

News Coverage
ITV News At Ten: Storming Of The Capitol WINNER

Specialist Factual
The Missing Children – WINNER

Supporting Actress
Cathy Tyson, Help WINNER

Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway WINNER
 

