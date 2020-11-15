Netflix renews 'Space Force' for second season

Netflix`s popular comedy series `Space Force,` has been renewed for a second season. The production of the second season of the show that debuted back in May is slated to begin in 2021 in Vancouver.



According to Variety, the show is inspired by President Trump`s proposal for a sixth branch of the military and centers around decorated pilot and four-star general Mark R. Naird who has dreamed of running the Air Force.







The show also stars actors `Friends` actor Lisa Kudrow, and other actors like John Malkovich, Fred Willard, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Alex Sparrow, among others.



The series has been co-created by `The Office` creator Greg Daniels along with Steve Carell. Both also serve as the executive producers for the show