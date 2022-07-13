NCB files chargesheet against Rhea Chakraborty in drugs case involving Sushant Singh Rajput

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed a chargesheet on Wednesday against Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty for buying drugs for her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in June 2020. The charge sheet names her and 34 others as accused in the high-profile case.



Chakraborty has been charged with purchasing and financing the purchase of a small quantity of marijuana. Her brother, Showik Chakraborty, has also been named as an accused. The two have already served jail time in relation to the case.



The NCB has alleged that Chakraborty received and delivered marijuana to Sushant Singh Rajput and made payments for it at his instance. If held guilty, Chakraborty could face over 10 years in jail.

Chakraborty and her brother were arrested in September 2020 in relation to the drug case. Rhea was released on bail a month later while Showik was released a few months after.



The NCB began a probe into drugs case in 2020 following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The agency alleged that several drug cartels had connections with Bollywood stars. Prominent actors like Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned with regard to the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai home in June 2020. His father accussed his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of killing the actor. The Mumbai Police had stated that the actor died by suicide but the CBI is still probing the case.