Rhea Chakraborty, Sara Ali Khan remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his second death anniversary 

Actresses Rhea Chakraborty and Sara Ali Khan took to social media on Tuesday to remember actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his second death anniversary. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 2020.

Rajput's rumoured girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to remember the actor and shared a series of photos with him.



Rhea captioned the images as, "Miss you every day."



In the first picture, Rhea can be seen pouting and Sushant is smiling away, looking at the other side. In the next one, Rhea is seen smiling at Sushant as he sits candidly in the grass. In the third picture, Sushant is seen smiling as Rhea gives him a peck on his cheek. And lastly, Sushant is seen carrying Rhea in his arms as they enjoy the rain.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan shared an image from the sets of their film 'Kedarnath'. Sara had made her acting debut opposite Rajput in the film and wrote, "From facing the camera for the first time to seeing Jupiter and the Moon through your telescope- so many firsts have happened because of you. Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories. Today on Full Moon night when I look up at the sky I know you’ll be up there amongst your favourite stars and constellations, shining bright. Now and forever."



Rhea and Sushant were in a relationship at the time he was found dead in his Mumbai apartment.



Days after his death, the late actor's father filed an FIR against Rhea accusing her of abetment of suicide and money laundering.



The case was soon transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau also got involved to investigate accusations of money laundering and drugs. Several Bollywood stars were called to the NCB office for questioning including Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

After two months, in September 2020, Rhea and her younger brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the NCB. Rhea spent a month in Mumbai`s Byculla Jail and was eventually released on bail.



On the work front, Rhea was last seen in Rummy Jafry`s film 'Chehre', which was released in 2021. She was seen alongside Emran Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. Earlier this year, she shared a video of herself from a recording studio and told her fans that she has returned to work after 2 years.

