Naga Chaitanya will not speak out about his broken marriage Samantha Prabhu, says actor's friends

Bit by bit Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the "bitter half" in the Naga Chaitanya-Samantha marriage has begun to open up about the couple’s separation.



Mutual friends say this is not a cue for Naga Chaitanya to speak up.



“He is not going to say a word. She can say what she likes. Nothing will persuade him to talk about what went wrong with their marriage,” a source close to Chaitanya's family tells me.

A lot of falsehood is being spread by Samantha's supporters. There were efforts to dig up old relationships from Chaitanya’s life.



"One thing we can say for sure is that Chaitanya was never unfaithful to Samantha. They were close for several years before they married,” says a family member.



On the eve of her marriage to Naga Chaitanya in 2016 Samantha in an interview had said to me, “We became close from the time when we did our first film together in 2010, though at that time I didn’t know I was going to marry him. He has been with me when I left for the US with just 30 dollars in my purse. So he has been a very important part of my journey as a human being and an actress. Now when I am all set to marry him, there is no uncertainty about my future.”



The couple announced their separation earlier this year in October.

