Movies vs Reality! Man tries to smuggle red sandalwood in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' style; arrested

Movies always made a huge influence on our real life and believe it or not, so many people get inspired by them, no matter it's good or bad.



The latest story which is all over the internet is how Allu Arjun’s super hit movie 'Pushpa' inspired a smuggler. Yes! A Bangaluru man allegedly tried to smuggle red sandalwood in the filmy style.

As the smuggling was done in real life so it didn't go like the movie and the man was arrested by police in Maharashtra, India.

The accused was trying to smuggle sandalwood while he was travelling via the Karnataka-Andhra border.



After he crossed the border, Maharashtra police nabbed him. As per the reports, the police seized the sandalwood worth Rs 2.45 crore along with his truck worth Rs 10 lakh.



The film, which is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling, follows the story of a wager Pushpa Raj, who rises from being a normal wager to the leader of a high-profile smuggling gang with his sharp and clever techniques. In the Pushpa movie, actor Allu Arjun brings out the new idea and smuggle it by loading the truck with sandalwood and later milk.

The accused Yaseen copied the same trick by loading the truck with red sandalwood and placing fruits and vegetable boxes on top of that. He also pasted a sticker of COVID-19 essential products on his truck.



Meanwhile, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' is unstoppable! The movie arrived in the theatres on December 17 and has been dominating the box office ever since.



The action drama has garnered a lot of attention and praise from fans as well as critics, and the movies action, songs and dialogue are the new internet obsession.