Moroccan rapper ElGrande Toto released from police custody after being detained for comments on cannabis use

Moroccan rapper Taha Fahssi, better known by his stage name ElGrande Toto, has been released from police custody after being detained for admitting that he uses cannabis, reported news agency AFP. A source tod AFP that he is under investigation for "insults defamation, and threats". Toto, who is one of the biggest music stars in MENA (Middle East and North Africa) countries, had sparked controversy in September by saying in a media interaction, "I smoke hash -- so what?... It doesn't mean I set a bad example." His comments offended many Moroccans. Cannabis is banned in the country, though ironically, as per the United Nations, Morocco is the biggest producer of the drug in the world.

Toto had held a press conference on Sunday to apologise.

He was still detained on Monday on the orders of a prosecutor after several people, including artists, filed took exception to his comments and filed complaints. But he was released on Wednesday. He had to pay a fine of 2000 Dirham or $1,800 and apologise again.

Born in Casablanca, Toto performs in Darija (Moroccan Arabic), French and English or a combination involving those languages. The 26-year-old rapper began his career in 2016 and rose to fame first with 2017 song 'Pablo'. He released his first album called 'Illicit' in 2018 and second album called 'Caméléon' in 2021.