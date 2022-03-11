Missed 'Dune' in theatres? Here's when you can watch it on OTT

Oscar-nominated film 'Dune' managed to impress the audience after its worldwide premiere on October 21, last year. Those, who missed the theatrical release can watch the movie now.



Timothée Chalamet's starrer movie is all set to release on OTT in India. Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi blockbuster will stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 25.



The movie which is among the top 10 movies of 2021 as chosen by the American Film Institute is a big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's influential sci-fi novel of the same name.

The movie will be available in five languages - English, Hindi, Tamil Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.



Set in the far future, the film follows Paul Atreides as his family, the noble House Atreides, is thrust into a war for the deadly and inhospitable desert planet Arrakis.



Warner Bros backed movie featured a stellar cast, including Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave, Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.



Last year, 'Dune' premiered on HBO Max the same day as its theatrical release, but the film was available to stream only for 30 days on the platform.

The second part of the movie is also in the works and the production of the sequel is expected to start this summer, and the film is slated to hit theatres on Oct. 20, 2023. The film will also bring back stars including Rebecca, Josh, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya and Javier Bardem.



One of the frontrunners of this award season, the movie has also received 10 nominations at the 94th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Cinematography, among numerous other awards and nominations.