'Mili' Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor looks impressive in this survival thriller - Watch

The first trailer of Janhvi Kapoor's thriller 'Mili' has been unveiled.



A few days after teasing fans with the intriguing teaser and posters, the makers finally launched the trailer today. The film tells the story of a cheerful girl Mili, played by Janhvi, and how her life turns upside down in a single night.



The film is a Hindi remake of Xavier's Malayalam film 'Helen', starring actress Anna Ben. The trailer of this survival thriller takes us into the life of a happy girl, Mili Naudiyal, who is planning to go to Canada for further studies. Mili is living a happy life with her doting father (Manoj Pahwa), she has a loving boyfriend (Sunny Kaushal), and all over her life is good.

However, everything turns ups and downs, when one day she gets locked in the freezer room of the restaurant, where she works. Mili is struggling to survive and is doing all things possible to save her life in a -20 degree Celsius temperature.



In the gripping trailer, Janhvi looks impressive as she fights for her life, her family, and her dreams.







AR Rahman has given the music, while veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has penned the lyrics.



The 'Rooh' actress shared the trailer on her social media handles and wrote, "Watch a glimpse of Mili’s chilling tale of survival! The trailer is now available. "Mili, released in cinemas on November 4th.



The film is backed by Janhvi's father and producer Boney Kapoor, and will release on November 4.