Michael Jackson's nephew to play the legendary singer in a new biopic

The search for a worthy actor who could take on the role of Michael Jackson in his biopic seems to have ended. The King of Pop will be played by none other than Jaafar Jackson, the late singer's nephew. The film is being directed by Antoine Fuqua and the film is titled 'Michael'.



The biopic will be the first major film role for 26-year-old Jaafar, who is the second youngest son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael's older brother. Jermaine is a songwriter and was also part of Jackson 5, the band that the Jackson siblings were part of. On getting the coveted role, Jaafar has said he feels, “humbled and honored”.



“Jaafar embodies my son. It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers,” said the singer’s mother, Katherine Jackson.



Michael Jackson, who rose from child stardom in his family band the Jackson 5 to be one of the most successful solo artists of all time and dubbed the king of pop, died in 2009 aged 50.

The biopic 'Michael' is being made with the cooperation of the Michael Jackson estate. The estate is likely to influence how the singer’s life is depicted, including whether or not it will touch upon any controversy that the singer courted during his lifetime. Jackson always maintained his innocence and was found not guilty of child molestation in 2005.

Graham King, a producer on the film said, “I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael,” King said. “It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role.”