Meek Mill addresses Kanye West's tweets about meeting with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West sent out a barrage of tweets on Tuesday and revealed that he’s been trying to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian for several years now.



“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at Warldolf(sic)” wrote West on Twitter. The tweet was later deleted. West was referring to the 2018 prison reform summit at a luxury hotel that was attended by Kardashian and rapper Meek Mill.



West added, "Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog. Kim was out of line.”



Hours later Mill took to twitter to refute West’s claim. The rapper wrote, “"S--t is cappp cmon (sic) ....." on Twitter. ‘Cap’ is a slang term for ‘lie.’



Kardashian is yet to react to West’s allegation. However, late on Wednesday, she did take to Instagram stories to comment on mental illness and her husband’s bipolar disorder.



“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," Kardashian wrote.

She stated that so far she had avoided speaking on the matter to respect her husband’s privacy and protect her children.

Asking media to show empathy, she stated, “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressure of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder,” she wrote. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.” Read the full statement here.

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian timeline: Romance, marriage and scandals