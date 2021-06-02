Matthew Perry calls off engagement with Molly Hurwitz

Nearly a week after he appeared on the special reunion episode of 'Friends', actor Matthew Perry has announced that he has ended his engagement with fiancee Molly Hurwitz.



Perry confirmed the news to People magazine recently. Hurwitz is a literary manager.



"Sometimes things just don`t work out and this is one of them, I wish Molly the best," Perry said, in a statement.



Perry, 51, and 29-year-old Hurwitz began dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020."I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time," Perry told People magazine back at the time.

The news comes days after the premiere of the reunion special episode of the beloved sitcom `Friends`.

Perry played one of the most loved characters, Chandler Bing in the show.



Matthew Perry joined Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc for 'Friends: The Reunion' on HBO Max. The episode aired on May 27 worldwide.

It was filmed on the sitcom`s original soundstage in Burbank, California.This was the first time the core six stars shared the frame together after the show`s finale 17 years back.

`Friends` originally aired for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The beloved sitcom followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City.