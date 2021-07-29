Marilyn Manson files to dismiss 'Game Of Thrones' star's sex assault case against him

A few months after actress Esme Bianco filed a complaint of sexual assault against Marilyn Manson, the singer has filed to dismiss the case.



Earlier this year, the 'Game Of Thrones' actress sued the singer accusing him of sexual assault and battery.



In his filing, Manson has stated that Bianco's accusations against him are "untrue, meritless" and part of a "coordinated attack" by multiple women.



Bianco had alleged that Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, used drugs, force and threats to coerce her into sexual acts.

Manson has filed to dismiss the case and stated he denies "each and every" allegation.



Bianco among four women who have sued the singer. The other three include the singer's former personal assistant Ashley Walters, model Ashley Morgan Smithline, and a woman who has chosen to remain anonymous. Many of their allegations are of a similar nature, including claims of sexual and physical abuse.



There are, in fact, more than dozen women who have come forward and made public allegations against the musician including his ex fiancee Evan Rachel Wood.