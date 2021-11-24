Marathi horror film ‘Zombivli’ to release on this date

Makers announce the release date of Marathi horror film ‘Zombivli’ as theatres finally return to full capacity in post pandemic world.

This is the first Marathi horror comedy film featuring zombies titled ‘Zombivli’ directed by filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar. Watch Atrangi Re trailer: Akshay, Dhanush, Sara come together for a fun ride

The director and star cast comprising of Amey Wagh, Vaidehi Parshurami, and Lalit Prabhakar announced the release date of the film through Instagram Live.

Produced by Yoodlee Films ‘Zombivli’ will now release on 4th February 2022 in theatres.

'Blinding Lights' by Weeknd is no 1 on Billboard Greatest of All Time Hot 100