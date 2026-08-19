/Manju Warrier and Dileep spotted at same public event years after high-profile divorce

Malayalam cinema actors Manju Warrier and Dileep were seen at the same public event recently in Kerala. The pair, who were married once and got divorced in 2015, have hardly been seen at any public event together or even at the same time in the last 10 years.

A video shared by Cine Hub on Instagram shows the two arriving at the same venue, in separate cars, for the inauguration ceremony of producer Listin Stephen’s new theatres. Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan inaugurated the theatre.

Not just Dileep and Manju Warrier, but several other Malayalam film stars were in attendance, including Prithviraj, Jayasurya, Kunchacko Boban, Naren, Aditi Ravi, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Navya Nair, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Basil Joseph.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, Manju and Dileep's appearance at the same venue quickly caught attention online.

The two actors got married in 1998 and later separated. Their divorce was finalised in 2015.

The two shared a troubled relationship and was widely discussed over the years. It gained more attention after Dileep’s name cropped up in the 2017 sexual assault case of an actress.

All about the 2017 case involving Dileep

The case dates back to February 17, 2017, when a Malayalam actress was held captive inside a car for two hours and assaulted by a group of men who had allegedly forced their way into her vehicle.

The police arrested several people in connection with the incident. The investigation later took a major turn when Dileep was arrested in July 2017. The prosecution alleged that prime accused Sunil NS, also known as Pulsar Suni, had sent Dileep a letter from jail.

Trending Stories

Dileep was accused of being part of a larger conspiracy behind the assault. He denied the allegations and maintained that he had been falsely implicated.

The trial continued for years before the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court delivered its verdict in December 2025. Dileep and three others were acquitted, while six accused were found guilty. Sunil NS, who was accused of directly carrying out the assault, was among those convicted.

Reacting to the verdict, Manju Warrier said that justice for the survivor remained incomplete and that those behind the alleged planning of the crime should also be held accountable.

Dileep, meanwhile, rejected the allegations against him and claimed that a conspiracy had been created to damage his career and reputation.