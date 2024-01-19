Malia Obama's short film The Heart screening at Sundance festival

Make some way for Barack Obama’s daughter Malia Obama who is excited for her short film that is getting screened at the ongoing Sundance Film Festival. The film titled The Heart is part of the US short fiction films at the Park City festival in Utah.

The Heart is written and directed by Malia who goes by the name Malia Ann in the credit roll, The film is about a grieving son whose mother left him an unusual request in her will. It debuted on January 17 and will screen throughout the week.

In a video, while talking about her film, Malia said, “The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in these things. We hope you enjoy the film and it makes you feel a bit less lonely, or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are.”