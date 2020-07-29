Madonna's Instagram video flagged for giving misinformation about coronavirus

Pop diva Madonna's recent video on Instagram has been flagged by the photo-sharing platform.



Madonna had recently shared a post that supports a coronavirus conspiracy theory. The video was censored by Instagram for misinformation.



The video that the singer has posted claimed that a vaccine for Covid-19 had been found and was available for months. "They would rather let fear control the people and let the rich get richer and the poor get poorer," Madonna wrote.



The video shows Dr Stella Immanuel, a primary care physician in Houston, Texas, claiming to have treated 350 coronavirus patients with hydroxychloroquine. She was speaking with a group called America’s Frontline Doctors outside the US Supreme Court building.



Soon after Madonna posted the video, Instagram pulled it down for its controversial content. Instagram blurred the video and captioned it as, “False Information”. It linked users to a page that refutes the claims and clarifying that there is currently no coronavirus vaccine.



Interestingly, the same video was shared by both US President Donald Trump's son on Twitter. The video was blocked on Twitter and Trump Jr was banned from tweeting for 12 hours.



Madonna has since deleted the post.