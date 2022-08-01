Madonna on directing her own biopic, 'No one’s going to tell my story, but me'

Madonna is an evergreen star and had lived a life that no one can't even describe or think of other than Madonna herself. The 63-year-old legendary singer and artist have been busy working on her own biopic for years now, which she is also written with Oscar-winner writer Diablo Cody.



Madonna is also directing the film that will track her rollercoaster journey from her struggling days to her rise to stardom.

Recently during her interview with Variety, the Grammy-winning singer answered many questions about her fourthcoming biopic.



Out of many, Madonna was asked why she decided to don a director's cap for her biopic, to which Madonna gave a befitting reply, ''I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film.''



Further adding she said, '' It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, “No one’s going to tell my story, but me.”

The Queen of Pop first announced the project in the year 2020. During the interview, she was also asked about at what stage her biopic is at. To which, the diva replied, ''I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter. I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs.''



The biopic is in the production stage and more information has been kept under wraps. Reportedly, Julia Garner has been offered to play the younger version of Madonna.