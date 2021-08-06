'Ludo', 'Sherni', 'Soorarai Pottru' up for top honours at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Vidya Balan's 'Sherni', Anurag Basu's 'Ludo' and Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' are up for top honours at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2021.



The award ceremony will take place virtually on August 20. The festival is presented by the Victorian government in Australia. It is an annual festival that takes place in Melbourne, Australia now in its 12th edition, the IFFM 2021 has gone virtual as well as physical due to the global pandemic.

This year the festival is launching three categories under the belt of web shows. The festival will recognise Best Series, Best Performance in a series each under the Actor and Actress category.



This list of names includes extraordinary films of 2021 such as `Ludo` directed by Anurag Basu, Vidya Balan-starrer `Sherni` directed by Amit Masukar, `Soorarai Pottru` (Tamil) that stars and is produced by Suriya and directed by Sudha Kongara and `God on the Balcony`, an Assamese film starring Harish Khanna and directed by Biswajeet Bora.



With over 100 films whose screening will be held during the event, this will be a celebration of diversity and the best of Indian cinema in all its forms.



The consideration of these shows are limited to only those platforms which are available to the Australian audiences. This what's nominations will see films and content which were released between August 2020 to July 2021.



The nominations for 2021 are as listed below.



BEST FILM

1. Kayattam (A’Hr) – Malayalam – Sanal Kumar Sasidharan

2. Lootcase – Hindi – Rajesh Krishnan

3. Ludo – Hindi – Anurag Basu

4. Sherni – Hindi- Amit Masurkar

5. Soorarai Pottru – Tamil – Sudha Kongara

6. Tasher Ghawr – Bengali – Sudipto Roy



BEST INDIE FILM

1. Fire in the Mountains – Hindi – Ajitpal Singh

2. God on the Balcony – Assamese – Biswajeet Bora

3. Laila aur Satt Geet – Gojri, Hindi – Pushpendra Singh

4. Nasir – Tamil – Arun Karthick

5. Pinki Elli? – Kannada – Prithvi Konnanur

6. Seththumaan – Tamil – Thamizh

7. Sthalpuran – Marathi – Akshay Indikar

8. The Great Indian Kitchen – Malayalam – Jeo Baby

BEST DIRECTOR

1. Ajitpal Singh – Fire in the Mountains – Hindi

2. Akshay Indikar – Sthalpuran – Marathi

3. Amit Masurkar – Sherni – Hindi

4. Anurag Basu – Ludo – Hindi

5. Arun Karthick – Nasir – Tamil

6. Biswajeet Bora – God on the Balcony - Assamese

7. Jeo Baby – The Great Indian Kitchen – Malayalam

8. Pithvi Konnanur – Pinki Elli? – Kannada

9. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan – Kayattam (A’hr) – Malayalam

10. Sudha Kongara – Soorarai Pottru - Tamil



BEST ACTOR

1. Benjamin Daimary – Jonaki Porua -Assamese

2. Harish Khanna – God on the Balcony – Assamese

3. Jitin Puthanchery - Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam - Malayalam

4. Koumarane Valavane – Nasir – Tamil

5. Neel Deshmukh – Sthalpuran – Marathi

6. Pankaj Tripathi – Ludo – Hindi

7. Rajkummar Rao – Ludo – Hindi

8. Suriya – Soorarai Pottru - Tamil



BEST ACTRESS

1. Kani Kusruti – Biriyaani – Malayalam

2. Nimisha Sajayan – The Great Indian Kitchen – Malayalam

3. Rasika Dugal – Lootcase – Hindi

4. Rima Kallingal - Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam - Malayalam

5. Swatika Mukjherjee – Tasher Ghawr – Bengali

6. Vidya Balan – Sherni – Hindi

7. Vinamrata Rai – Fire in the Mountains - Hindi



BEST DOCUMENTARY

1. A Rifle in a Bag – Gondi, Madiya, Hindu – Christina Hanes, Isabella Rinaldi and Arya Rothe

2. About Mumma – English – Maanvi Chowdhary

3. Borderlands – Bengali, Hindi, Nepali, Punjabi, Other – Samarth Mahajan

4. Shup Up Sona – English – Deepti Gupta

5. Watch over Me – Hindi, Malayalam – Farida Pacha

6. WOMB – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu – Ajitesh Sharma



BEST SERIES

1. Bandish Bandits – Hindi

2. Churails – Urdu, Hindi

3. Mirzapur Season 2 – Hindi

4. Mismatched – Hindi

5. The Family Man Season 2 - Hindi

BEST PERFORMANCE (MALE) - SERIES

1. Ali Fazal – Mirzapur Season 2

2. Divyenndu – Mirzapur Season

3. Manoj Bajpayee – The Family Man Season 2

4. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub – Tandav

5. Pankaj Tripathi – Mirzapur Season 2

6. Saif Ali Khan – Tandav



BEST PERFORMANCE (FEMALE) - SERIES

1. Neena Gupta – Masaba Masaba

2. Prajakta Koli – Mismatched

3. Rasika Dugal – Mirzapur Season 2

4. Samantha Akkineni – The Family Man Season 2

5. Shahana Goswami – Bombay Begums

6. Shweta Tripathi Sharma – Mirzapur Season