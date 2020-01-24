Loved Filhall? Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon announce 'Filhall part 2'

Did you love Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s chemistry in their first song together titled ‘Filhall’? The makers are now bringing the two back for a sequel to the hit single.

The song first came out in 2019 and is now getting a reboot in terms of a sequel starring the two, so that the reel couple can maybe get a happy ending in the future, something that the first video didn’t have. See pictures from their shoot of the first song.

The lyrical melody was presented by the Desi Melodies. ‘Filhall’ had Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon play lovers who meet each other under new circumstances -- both being married to different people. Listen to Filhall song here.

Akshay Kumar made the announcement of ‘Filhall 2’ via his Instagram account as he wrote, “ ‘The story continues with another melody... #FilhallPart2’.”

Nupur Sanon also posted the news on her social media handle.