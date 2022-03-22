Lizzo, Jerrod Carmichael & Jake Gyllenhaal to host Saturday Night Live April batch of shows

'Saturday Night Live' has announced the new batch of hosts.



On Monday, NBC announced that Jerrod Carmichael, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Lizzo will host three consecutive episodes once SNL returns next month.

Carmichael will make his hosting debut on April 2. He will be joined by Gunna as a musical guest for the first time.

The following week, April 9, Gyllenhaal, who previously hosted a season 32 episode in 2007 and has made several cameos since, will host with musical guest Camila Cabello. The Grammy-nominated artist’s highly anticipated new album, 'Familia,' will be released April 8 and Gyllenhaal's new movie 'Ambulance,' coming to theatres the day before he hosts the show.

Lizzo will pull double duty as host and musical guest on April 16. This will be a first-time for Lizzo as host and second-time musical guest.



Apart from them, other notable hosts this season have included Simu Liu, Willem Dafoe, Ariana DeBose and Jonathan Majors while Rosalia, Charli XCX, LCD Soundsystem, Taylor Swift, Bleachers, Katy Perry, and Saweetie have taken the stage as musical guests.