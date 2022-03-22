Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott change son’s name from Wolf: Didn’t feel like it was him’

Last month, Kylie Jenner was all over the headlines as she revealed the unusual name of his son. But now, Jenner revealed that she and Travis Scott’s baby is no longer named Wolf.



The mom of two took to her Instagram story, admitted the pair simply didn't feel the name "was him".



“FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she revealed. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”



However, she didn’t share what her son’s new name is.



The new announcement comes after she shared the very first glimpse of her son in an emotional video dedicated to her second child, titled, 'To our son'.



The 10-minute video starts off with Jenner holding up a pregnancy test, and it captures her whole pregnancy journey, from her first doctor's appointment, her baby shower to his birth.





“He’s out!” Kris Jenner excitedly shouted in the video, as Kylie said, “Hi, buddy!”

“Oh, my gosh. Your son is here!” Kylie then told Scott, who said, “What’s up, boy? What’s up, big boy?”



The baby was born on, February 2 – the day after their first child Stormi‘s birthday, which is February 1. Kylie and Scott, who have been dating on and off since 2017, are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

