/Sitar Virtuoso Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's Dubai concert: Venue, tickets and more

After delivering a sold-out spectacular tour in India earlier this year, critically acclaimed global sitar maestro Rishab Rikhiram Sharma will be bringing his internationally acclaimed global tour, ‘Sitar for Mental Health’, to Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on January 31, 2026. The concert is exclusively produced by leading live entertainment promoters Blu Blood and is expected to witness a sold-out spectacle with over 10,000 attendees.



This soul-stirring concert will not only mark Rishab’s long-awaited debut performance in the region but will be a major highlight on the city’s cultural calendar for 2026, promising an immersive and transformative evening of music and mindfulness designed to spark conversations around mental well-being. On a mission to showcase the sitar’s therapeutic qualities by redefining how Indian classical music resonates with modern audiences, the concert will serve as an invitation to wellness seekers, cultural enthusiasts, expats and Dubai’s cosmopolitan mix to unite in a shared celebration of sound and healing.

Tickets for the concert will be available from Sept 30, 2025.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma states, “Dubai is a global hub for wellness and cultural expression and is the perfect city to host my Middle East debut. The sitar has always been my way of finding peace and clarity and I am excited to share that sanctuary with Dubai and remind people that even in chaos, there is always a melody that can heal and inspire. Dubai is where the world comes together. To bring this tour here is special because this project is about collective healing, which is something every community can resonate with.”

Rishab Sharma – the last disciple of Pandit Ravi Shankar - is celebrated across the globe as one of the youngest torchbearers of the sitar, having performed to sold-out audiences in the United States, Europe, United Kingdom and India, along with collaborations with international artists across genres.