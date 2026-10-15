/Rashmika Mandanna turns heads in first-ever Swarovski-crystallised Indian outfit

Rashmika Mandanna, who is set to appear in her much-anticipated project, Ranabaali, recently made a striking appearance at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday, wearing a first-ever Swarovski-crystallised Indian outfit and serving a stunning festive look. Her appearance sparked a widespread discussion among the fans.

Rashmika Mandanna turns heads in a dazzling Amit Aggarwal couture

On Wednesday, at the Swarovski event, Rashmika Mandanna turned heads by stepping into a custom Amit Aggarwal creation that brought together Indian craftsmanship, contemporary couture and extraordinary sparkle. The ensemble was particularly special as it featured the first-ever Swarovski-crystallised Indian outfit, making it a standout moment in the world of Indian occasion wear. The look beautifully showcased the designer's signature futuristic sensibilities while retaining the elegance and fluidity associated with Indian silhouettes.

Rashmika wore a striking midnight-blue ensemble featuring a structured, strapless corset embellished with intricate geometric patterns and shimmering crystals. The fitted bodice highlighted the intricate detailing, with the placement of the embellishments creating a beautiful play of light with every movement. The corset was paired with a flowing, floor-length drape in a rich royal-blue hue, lending the outfit a dramatic yet graceful silhouette. Adding another layer of elegance was the coordinating dupatta, finished with an ornate metallic border that complemented the crystal-studded bodice. The contrast between the structured corset and the fluid drape made the outfit feel both modern and rooted in Indian occasion wear.

Rashmika kept her styling equally sophisticated, opting for sleek, centre-parted hair, a deep berry lip, softly defined eyes, and delicate jewellery that allowed the ensemble to take centre stage. The result was a look that was glamorous without being overwhelming. With this custom Amit Aggarwal creation, Rashmika once again proves that her fashion game is as compelling as her on-screen presence. And if this appearance is anything to go by, her style moments are only getting more exciting.

Rashmika Mandanna's work front

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has a packed schedule with several much-anticipated releases ahead. The actress is gearing up for the historical dramaRanabaali, scheduled for October 16, in which she will co-star for the first time after her marriage to her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, and will also appear inMysaa. She has also recently joined the cast of the biopic of the late legendary Carnatic vocalist MS Subbulakshmi, MS – A Legacy On Screen.