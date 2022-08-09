What is Vasculitis, the disease Ashton Kutcher was diagnosed with?

Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher recently revealed that he was diagnosed with vasculitis. Kutcher suffered from the disease two years ago and revealed how he was unable to walk, talk or hear due to the disease.



Kutcher spoke about his diagnosis in 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge'. " "Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium," said Kutcher on the show.



What is Vasculitis?



According to Mayo Clinic, a person diagnosed with Vasculitis has inflammatory blood vessels. The inflammation can cause the thickening of the walls of the blood vessel and reduce the width of the passageway through the vessel. If blood flow is restricted, it may lead to organ and tissue failure.

There are several types of vasculitis and they may affect one organ or several. Most of cases vasculitis is rare. The person diagnosed with the disease may have symptoms that can last a long time or for a short duration. The disease is also not age restricted and can happen to anyone. Depending on the type you have, you may improve without treatment. Most types require medications to control the inflammation and prevent flare-ups.

What are the symptoms of Vasculitis?



A person suffering from Vasculitis may have fever, headache, experience fatigue, weight loss and general aches and pains.



If the stomach or intestine is affected you may experience pain after eating. Ulcers and perforations are possible and may result in blood in the stool.



If it has affected the ears, one can experience dizziness, and ringing in the ears and abrupt hearing loss may also occur in certain cases.



Vasculitis can make your eyes look red and itch or burn. Giant cell arteritis can cause double vision and temporary or permanent blindness in one or both eyes. This is sometimes the first sign of the disease.



Some types of vasculitis can cause numbness or weakness in a hand or foot. The palms of the hands and soles of the feet might swell or harden.



If it affects the lungs one may develop shortness of breath or even cough up blood if vasculitis affects your lungs.

