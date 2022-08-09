Ashton Kutcher reveals he was diagnosed with vasculitis: 'Lucky to be alive'

Ashton Kutcher has revealed he was diagnosed with vasculitis- an autoimmune disease that affects a person's motor skills, speech and hearing abilities. Kutcher made the revelation during an appearance on 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge'.



A preview clip of the episode has Kutcher detailing about his illness which left him paralysed, and unable to walk.

In the interview, Kutcher explained, "Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium."



"You don't really appreciate it until it`s gone. Until you go, 'I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to see again, I don't know if I`m ever going to be able to hear again, I don't know if I`m ever going to be able to walk again,'" added Kutcher.



As per Mayo Clinic, Vasculitis is inflammation of the blood vessels. The "rare" autoimmune disease "can cause the walls of the blood vessels to thicken, which reduces the width of the passageway through the vessel. If blood flow is restricted, it can result in organ and tissue damage.



Kutcher admitted that he felt he was "lucky to be alive" and claimed the diagnosis helped him gain perspective on life.



"The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right? You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them," he told Bear Grylls.



In the past too Kutcher has suffered health scares as he had been diagnosed with pancreatitis twice after drinking too much carrot juice while preparing to portray Apple founder Steve Jobs in the film titled 'Jobs'.



In 2019, during an episode of 'Hot Ones', Kutcher said, "I was studying (Steve Jobs`s) eating habits and his behaviours and was told that he drank a lot of carrot juice. So I started drinking carrot juice non-stop, like, all day long,"



The actor's wife Mila Kunis, however, claimed he had downplayed his experience. "He`s downplaying it. He was so dumb. He also, I think, only ate grapes at one point," she said.

(With agency inputs)