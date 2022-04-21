Tom Cruise, Helen Mirren and Damian Lewis to kickstart Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations

It's going to be a starry lineup as the UK gears up to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee as a ruler. Stars like Tom Cruise, Helen Mirren and Damian Lewis will lead a bevvy of stars for a special show that will be broadcast on ITV.



The event will be broadcast live on ITV from the private grounds of Windsor Castle on May 15. It will be the first televised event to kickstart the celebration.

Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham will host the live ITV broadcast which is titled as 'The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration,'



As per a report in The Variety, the event will have guests like Adjoa Andoh, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ant & Dec, Joan Collins, Mo Farah, Maureen Lipman, David Jason, Alan Titchmarsh, Kelly Holmes, Moira Stuart and Trevor McDonald, with special performances from Keala Settle, Gregory Porter, Katherine Jenkins as they all pay tribute to the Queen’s 70 years of service.

A theatrical arena will also be part of the event which will include 1300 performers and 500 horses and divided into four acts- each hosted by a different celebrity. Tom Cruise, Damian Lewis, Adjoa Andoh and Alan Titchmarsh will host each act.

The event will take viewers on a ride through history, from the reign of Queen Elizabeth I through to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, culminating in a grand finale.



Actress Helen Mirren who won an Oscar in 2006 for playing 'Queen Elizabeth II' in 'The Queen' will play Queen Elizabeth I.



The Commonwealth will also be celebrated as well as the four nations within the United Kingdom. All of this will be interspersed with a number of military and equestrian displays from around the world including countries like Azerbaijan, India, Oman, France, Norway, Switzerland and Trinidad & Tobago.

