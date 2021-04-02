Prince William feels uncomfortable to talk to Prince Harry after he allegedly leaked chat details to Gayle King

Prince William is reportedly upset that his brother, Prince Harry shared details of their private chat with TV host Gayle King.



Soon after Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah was aired, King had revealed on her show 'CBS This Morning', that how Harry had a chat with William and his father Prince Charles but it was not very 'productive'. King had also mentioned that the royal family had not reached out to Meghan Markle post the interview.



"Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too," the 66-year-old revealed, who said she spoke to the couple after the televised tell-all.



"The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive, but they are glad they at least started a conversation."

Now, sources close to William state that he did not take the news well.



"William was left reeling," a source claimed to Us Weekly. "He says it was a cheap shot to leak details of their private call and that he twisted the truth."



William is reportedly now 'uncomfortable' to talk to Harry.



"He’s putting himself at risk of the same thing happening again," the source added.



William is also 'struggling' to tell his side of the story but has been asked to keep mum reportedly by the Queen who wants to solve the differences internally.



During the interview, Meghan and Harry's revealed the problems they faced and what led to them quitting their roles as members of the royal family. The family has been accused of racism and not paying attention to Meghan's mental health.



William later denied that no one in the family could be termed as 'racist'.