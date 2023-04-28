Prince William and Princess Kate deliver pizza to rescue volunteers days ahead of coronation

The Central Beacons Mountain Rescue team was in for a special surprise as they recently had Prince William and Princess Kate delivering them 22 pizza pies. The Prince and Princess of Wales hand-delivered the pizza boxes at the Dowlais Rugby Club, where they mingled with volunteers after spending the morning participating in the team's training exercises.



The royal couple were dressed casually. Usually seen in formal dresses and heels, Kate chose a casual attire by wearing pair of black skinny cargo pants, a forest-green turtleneck sweater, an olive collared zip-up jacket, and dark brown hiking boots. Her husband, William's outfit was similarly pared down; the royal wore a light blue collared button-up, a black puffer jacket, gray trousers, and brown boots.



While waiting for the pizza at a nearby food truck, the couple was photographed in the midst of a rare display of PDA as Kate holded her hand up to William's back.

Cheers 🍻

Thank you for having us for a drink and a chat about life in the community here in Dowlais!



Iechyd da 🍻

Diolch am ein croesawu i rannu diod a chael sgwrs am fywyd yn y gymuned yma yn Nowlais! pic.twitter.com/qEKWH7sL1d — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2023 ×

The couple reportedly ordered 22 pies, which included pepperoni, margherita, barbecue chicken, and goat cheese.



The Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, which is currently celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, is run entirely by volunteers who respond to emergency calls 24 hours a day, all year-round.

Anyone for Pizza?

Pwy sy eisiau pizza?@DowlaisRfc pic.twitter.com/srRjgzyzkC — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2023 ×

The casue is close to William's heart who is a royal patron of Mountain Rescue England and Wales, and he is known to have worked with such teams during his days as an air ambulance pilot.