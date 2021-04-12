Prince Philip reportedly wasn't keen to turn 100: 'Can’t imagine anything worse'

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip died two months short of his centenary birthday. While some may have looked forward to the momentous occasion, the Duke himself was not keen on it.



The British royal reportedly told The Telegraph in an interview in 2000 that he had 'no desire' to reach his 100th birthday.



The Telegraph's reporter Gyles Brandreth recalled a conversation he had with Philip when he was 79, in an article he worte in 2019.



"I can’t imagine anything worse," Brandreth claims the late prince told him at the start of the millennium. "’Bits of me are falling off already.’"

Also see: Prince Philip and the Queen: A match made of love and duty



The article has resurfaced again following the Duke's death.



Philip died at the age of 99 on April 9, 2021. Buckingham Palace broke the news via an official statement on Friday morning.



"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the statement reads. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

His funeral will take place on Saturday and will have the royal family in attendance.

Prince Philip (1921-2021): Lesser-known facts about the Duke of Edinburgh