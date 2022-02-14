Prince Harry attends his first Super Bowl, has cousin Princess Eugene for company

On Sunday, the Super Bowl game between Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals in California saw several celebrities in attendance including Prince Harry. The British royal attended his first-ever Super Bowl Sunday. Giving him company at the game was his cousin Princess Eugenie.



His wife, Meghan Markle was not present on Sunday evening which also saw performances from stars like Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Dr Dre.



Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank too did not attend the event.

It's not clear which team Harry and Eugene were rooting for as the Rams and Bengals clashed. The Rams ultimately took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.



Many would recall that in early 2020 Harry and Meghan quit their roles as senior members of the royal family in the UK and shifted to the US where they now live with their two children.

Apart from Harry and Eugene, other famous faces at the game included Kanye West, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, among others.