Meghan Markle seemingly defends website designers amid backlash over using royal titles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been severely criticised for using their royal titles and insignia in their newly revamped website sussex.com. Amid the heat, Markle is seemingly defending the website's designers, whom she has known for years.



In a testimonial on the website for the digital agency Article, Markle reportedly, "There is a reason I have worked with Ryan and the talented team at Article for a decade: their attention to detail, their creativity and care, and the thoughtful approach to design as well as to the user experience."



Markle previously worked with a digital company to produce her lifestyle blog The Tig in 2014. The blog was shut down by Markle in 2017, months before getting engaged to Harry.



"They’re not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities," her statement continued. "They’re a very special company. Plus they’re Canadian, so I'm a fan."



'Sussex is their family name and surname'



While Harry and Meghan have not directly addressed the backlash against them, sources close to the couple have told the Daily Mail that they have not done anything wrong. "Prince Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That is a fact. It is their surname and family name."



The sources also pointed out that the new website did not mention the phrase 'serving the monarchy' - which was prominent on their previous website SussexRoyal.com, launched in 2020.



Criticism over using their royal titles



Many would recall, Prince Harry and Markle stepped away from their duties as senior royals in 2020. The couple moved to California to raise their son Archie and later, daughter Lilibet away from media glare.



Since they departed from the UK, family ties have been estranged between the royal family and Harry and Meghan. The use of their titles and insignia on their Sussex website shocked some on social media.



"How bloody dare they," one disgruntled user wrote on X. "For two people who trashed the monarchy and called them racists They sure love milking those titles & love using all the symbols related to the Royal family," another suggested.



Meghan's new podcast



On Tuesday it was revealed that Meghan Markle had inked a new podcast deal with Lemonada Media, months after the couple's partnership with Spotify was severed.



Meghan Markle gets new podcast partner for Archetypes series post Spotify split



"I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting," she said in a statement. "Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."