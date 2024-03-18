Kate Middleton to talk about her health woes when she resumes royal duties: Reports
If multiple reports are to be believed, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, will be addressing her health issues at a public engagement next month. Kate has been away from the public eye since January when she underwent abdominal surgery. Kate's absence has led to widespread speculations and theories about her well-being.
“They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements,” a royal insider told The Times of London on Saturday.
The source also mentioned that the couple “will want to be clear and more open, but they’ll do it when they feel ready.”
Kate Middleton's absence fuels social media theories
Speculations about Kate Middleton's whereabouts and her health have been growing following her abdominal surgery on January 16. Theories gained momentum when Kensington Palace released an altered photo of the royal with her three children on Mother's Day. A day later, Kate apologised for the image via a statement on social media and admitted she had edited it.
When will Kate resume her royal duties?
The Sunday Times stated that Kate may not resume her duties until April 17 which coincides with the end of the children's school break.
Fans only saw a glimpse of Kate with her husband when she visited Lambrook School, attended by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, in the past few weeks.