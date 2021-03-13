Cardi B doesn't want Selena Gomez to retire from music

The American music sensation Cardi B reacted to singer-actor Selena Gomez`s plan to step away from the music industry.



According to People Magazine, the Grammy-award-winning rapper cannot take Selena Gomez`s vacuum space from the music industry after the `Rare` star hinted at a potential retirement from music to focus on her acting career. Cardi B doesn`t think Selena Gomez "should retire" from music, instead recommends her a "bad bitch era".



"She is such a sweetheart in person," Cardi B wrote about her fellow songstress.

The 28-year-old took to her Twitter and wrote, "I don`t think Selena should retire. She makes good music and her fans love her. I think she needs one more Era. An edgy one that no one saw her as. I would love to give her some ideas."



"A bad bitch era is needed tho," Cardi gave advice to her `Taki` collaborator. "A bitch I`m nice sweet girl but I`m a rich bad bitch too." Addressing her as a sweet person she defended her and said, "Us celebs get picked apart all the time but she is just [too] sweet to go thru that.""If she wants to leave, leave cause you want [to] not cause of these f--ers," she added.

People Magazine reported that the tweets came after Selena spoke her heart out in an interview and said, "It`s hard to keep doing music when people don`t necessarily take you seriously. I`ve had moments where I`ve been like, `What`s the point? Why do I keep doing this?"The `Wolves` star told that according to her `Lose You to Love Me` was the best song she has ever released, and for some people, it still was not enough.



"I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that, I`m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it will be different," she added."I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music," she concluded.



Selena further clarified that she wanted to spend more time producing and "give myself a real shot at acting."